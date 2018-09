Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A Maryland man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Adams County.

David Lee Wolfe, 51, of Keymar, died Tuesday at Hanover Hospital.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said Wolfe collided with the pickup in the 900 block of Frederick Pike, in Germany Township, around 3 p.m.

State police in Gettysburg are investigating.