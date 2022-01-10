Man dies in Dauphin County fire

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man is dead after a fire Monday morning on the 100 block of Landshill Lane in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Monday, where they say 69-year-old Craig Main was the only person in the home and was found deceased inside.

They say no foul play is suspected but it’s still under investigation by the PSP Fire Marshall.