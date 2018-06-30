Man endangers firefighters with car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) - An Enola man has been charged with disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another person after he drove through an active fire scene and almost injured several firefighters.

East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 900 block of Chester Road in Enola for a fire call.

While completing their investigation, authorities say Mourad Shokralla proceeded to drive his car through the scene.

Police say they, along with multiple firefighters and fire police, motioned and yelled for Shokralla to stop, but he did not.

Officers say Shokralla not only ran over a five inch fire hose and dragged it underneath his car, but that he almost dragged two firefighters along with it.

Police say Shokralla ran over another hose and came close to striking additonal firefighters as he continued to make his way through the scene.

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.