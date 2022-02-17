Man exposed self in Lancaster store; police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Columbia Borough Police Department is attempting to identify a man who exposed himself in a store.

On Feb. 7 at 12:24 p.m. police say the male entered the Dollar General store at 960 Lancaster Avenue where he exposed and inappropriately touched himself in front of a customer.

Police say the man left the store and information on his identity is being requested.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of the suspect.