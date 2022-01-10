Man found guilty for 2019 Hershey homicide sentenced 30 to 60 years in prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Calvin Purdie, 35, has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, on Monday, Jan. 10, for the murder of Charlotte Chaplin. Purdie was convicted by a jury in November.

In the trials leading up to his conviction, evidence revealed that Purdie strangled Chaplin to death in her Hershey residence. To try and cover up the murder, Purdie then set the house on fire, which endangered his girlfriend, Shania Chaplin, and four-year-old daughter, Niyani, who were both asleep in the house.

According to the police report, at the time of the murder, Purdie was already on parole for aggravated assault. Not accounting for his parole revocation, Purdie will not be eligible for parole until Aug. 27, 2049.