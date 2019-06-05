Man found guilty in 1980 slayings of mother, teen daughter

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Gettysburg man has been convicted in the killings of a mother and her teenage daughter almost four decades ago.

Abraham Cruz Jr., 58, was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree murder in the August 1980 slayings of 41-year-old Nancy Patterson and her 17-year-old daughter Deborah.

The women were shot to death as they tried to escape their Freedom Township home, which had been set afire.

Jurors also returned guilty verdicts on counts of conspiracy, burglary, and arson. Prosecutors earlier withdrew a motion to seek the death penalty.

Cruz testified Tuesday that he didn’t kill the women, didn’t know them, and never was at the home.

His uncle, Erasmo Cruz, was sentenced to 16 to 40 years after pleading guilty to third-degree murder.

Nancy Patterson’s son was charged in the case but acquitted in 1981.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.