Man gets at least 39 years in human trafficking case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey man will serve decades in prison for his role in a human trafficking case authorities say used drugs, violence and threats to control young women coerced into prostitution across southeastern Pennsylvania.

Kenneth J. Crowell, 36, was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to a minimum of 39 years, four months and a maximum of 78 years, eight months.

A co-defendant, 52-year-old Barry “Bear” Schiff, will be sentenced next month.

Authorities said Crowell and Schiff used drugs and the false promise of easy money to recruit young women for their commercial sex ring. They said when the victims tried to leave, the pair used violence and threats of violence to keep them working as prostitutes against their will.

The ring operated in Lancaster, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York counties and southern New Jersey from 2014 until October 2017.