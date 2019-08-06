Man gets life for 2014 killing on I-81

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a second life term in prison for a 2014 shooting death on Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

John Wayne Strawser Jr., 42, was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday in the killing of Timothy “Asti” Davison.

Davison, 28, of Poland, Maine, was fatally shot in the early morning of Jan. 4, 2014, while traveling north on the interstate near Greencastle, three miles north of the Maryland line.

Davison had called 911 to report that he was being chased by another driver who was shooting at him. His silver 2001 Mitsubishi Montero was then rammed into the median, and his killer fired several rounds into the SUV before fleeing south on I-81.

Police said the attack was not intended for Davison but for the husband of a Pennsylvania woman. Strawser had followed the couple to a dance club in West Virginia that night and threatened them in phone calls and texts.

The couple came forward after Strawser was charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, Amy Lou Buckingham, in West Virginia. He was convicted of Buckingham’s murder in 2016 and sentenced to his first life term.