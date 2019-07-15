Man hid in attic to avoid child pornography arrest, authorities say

ASPERS, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted on child pornography charges hid under attic insulation to avoid arrest but was captured after a foot chase over rocky terrain that injured two deputies, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Seth Dittmar, 29, of Aspers, is in Adams County Prison on felony charges of possessing child pornography and illegal use of a communication facility. Bail is set at $50,000.

The sheriff’s office searched a home on Bendersville-Wenksville Road on July 9 but did not find Dittmar. Later that day, authorities received a tip that Dittmar was back at the home with his girlfriend and that he had been hiding in the attic when they were there earlier.

When the home was searched a second time, Dittmar was found hiding in the attic again. He forced his way through drywall to a first-floor bedroom then jumped through a window, officials said.

Dittmar fled into a wooded area and was captured. One of the deputies fell and was injured during the chase and another twisted his knee.