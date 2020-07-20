Man honors 1969 York Race Riot victims with daily tribute

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Every day for the past year, a York man fulfilled his mission to honor two people killed in the 1969 Race Riots.

Tomorrow marks the 51st anniversary of Lillie Belle Allen’s death and that of officer Henry Schadd.

Bob Mann, who witnessed Allen’s death, promised to place fresh flowers on the memorials in the city, every day. He did it in an effort to raise money and awareness, hoping to fund permanent signage telling the story of how the victims died.

The city says it wants to talk to the families of the victims first before funding any memorial. Permanent signage would cost around $8,000.

