Man in custody after leading state police on 19 mile chase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man faces several charges, after he led police on a chase that lasted more than 19 miles. According to state police, a Nissan Sentra, matching the description of a vehicle associated with a suicidal person from Royersford, was seen heading west on I-76 at mile marker 203.5 in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County.

Police initiated a traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The driver, a 22-year-old man, pulled over, but did not turn off the vehicle, like police asked. When troopers approached, he drove away.

According to police, the pursuit went off the turnpike, at the Blue Mountain interchange and onto PA-997 South. More state troopers joined the chase, which led onto PA-641. A PIT maneuver was used, but didn’t stop the vehicle. A second PIT maneuver was successful in stopping the Nissan Sentra. The driver ran away, but was caught. He was taken to the Carlisle Regional Medical Center.

No state troopers were hurt, but two vehicles were damaged badly and had to be towed.

The driver faces several charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest.