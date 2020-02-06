Man indicted in federal court for firebomb thrown at Adams County Courthouse

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man accused of throwing a firebomb known as a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse now faces charges in federal court.

A grand jury indictment charges Samson P. Yohe with malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive and a second count of possessing an unregistered firearm.

Yohe possessed an incendiary grenade, and similar device, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the indictment states.

Yohe, 27, was arrested last month on state charges of arson, weapons of mass destruction, and related counts.

Gettysburg police said the firebomb hit a courthouse window on the night of Dec. 22 but did not break through the window nor ignite.