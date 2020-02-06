Live Now
President Trump delivers remarks following impeachment trial acquittal

Man indicted in federal court for firebomb thrown at Adams County Courthouse

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man accused of throwing a firebomb known as a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse now faces charges in federal court.

A grand jury indictment charges Samson P. Yohe with malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive and a second count of possessing an unregistered firearm.

Yohe possessed an incendiary grenade, and similar device, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the indictment states.

Yohe, 27, was arrested last month on state charges of arson, weapons of mass destruction, and related counts.

Gettysburg police said the firebomb hit a courthouse window on the night of Dec. 22 but did not break through the window nor ignite.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss