Man injured after failed break-in attempt in Swatara Township, police investigating

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted break-in that occurred at the Chestnut Pointe apartments on Tuesday night.

Just after 6 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a male was found with minor injuries to his left arm. An initial investigation found that the male was allegedly attempting to break into one of the apartments which police say was “occupied by a female acquaintance.” Police say the female then shot towards the man where he was supposedly injured by the glass that was broken when the bullet struck the window.

Police say they have recovered the firearm and that the female has been cooperative with the investigation. Police also say the female is not expected to be charged. The male is being charged with Criminal Attempt Burglary.