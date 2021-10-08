Man killed at Dauphin County apartment complex, $2,000 reward for information

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead at an apartment complex in Swatara Township, Dauphin County Thursday night.

Police say the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Francis L. Cadden Parkway in the East Park Gardens apartment complex.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw suspects running from the scene on foot. Other suspects were seen fleeing in a vehicle.

When police arrived they found a man dead in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.