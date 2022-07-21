LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Jonestown man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday, July 11 at around 9 p.m., 20-year-old Aaron Almanzar was stopped by troopers. They initiated a traffic stop on Almanzar’s vehicle for speeding. During this, Almanzar turned the headlights off on the vehicle and fled the scene.

A pursuit was initiated and reached speeds of over 120 miles per hour as it went into Lebanon County.

Almazar was then located at his residence and taken into custody. he was then transported to Dauphin County Booking to be arraigned. He was arrested on multiple charges including a felony charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer.

A search warrant was also conducted on his vehicle on the following day and a small amount of marijuana was located.

According to court documents, Almazar is currently incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail. He has his preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 21.