CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man from Cumberland County who has gone missing.

Officers are looking for 25-year-old Noah Lehman. He has been described as being five foot, four inches tall, 160 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Lehman was last seen at 2:25 p.m. on East Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg. He is driving a 2014 gray Dodge Dart with Pa. registration KTX8990

Police believe Lehman may be at special risk of harm or injury

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Noah Lehman is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Upper Allen PD at 717-238-9676.