Man missing in Susquehanna River

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old male, whose name has not been released, is considered missing Sunday after rescue crews were forced to suspend a search due to dangerous conditions.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania State Troopers were dispatched to Muddy Creek Boat Access in Lower Chanceford Township, York County to assist in a Lancaster County water rescue operation.

Officers determined that an 18-year-old male was swimming in the Susquehanna River with two juvenile male friends just south of the Norman Wood Bridge when he was swept downstream. The other males lost sight of the victim.

The rescue was suspended around 11:30 P.M. Saturday night due to dangerous conditions.

Rescue operations were set to continue Sunday.

