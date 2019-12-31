Man pleads guilty in death of girlfriend’s 4-year-old son

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has admitted he killed his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son nearly three years ago.

Keith Jordan Lambing entered a guilty plea Monday to third-degree murder and assault. Sentencing is likely to be imposed next week.

The victim bled to death after the attack in March 2017. Butler County prosecutors say they opted not to pursue the death penalty because the child’s parents did not want to relive the facts of the crime during a trial.

The 22-year-old Lambing, from Butler, Pennsylvania, is expected to receive 30 to 60 years under the plea agreement. A charge of rape was dismissed.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)