Man pleads to involuntary manslaughter in child’s death

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man no longer faces murder charges in the death of a child he injured more than a decade ago.

Jose Tejada-Espinal, 36, of Chambersburg, agreed to enter a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 11-year-old.

Tejada-Espinal was convicted of injuring the child when the youngster was 7 months old in 2008. He served a prison sentence for that assault.

In December 2018, the 11-year-old child died from what a coroner said were mental and physical injuries caused by the victim’s father 10 years ago. Tejada-Espinal was rearrested in June on a homicide charge.

Tejada-Espinal entered his guilty plea to the lesser charges last week.