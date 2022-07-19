CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department got a report of a theft from the PetSmart at 971 Norland Avenue in Chambersburg. It was found out that Elijah Miller, a former PetSmart employee, had stolen approximately $3,000 from the cash register.

Miller stole small increments of money from March through May of 2022, which accumulated to around $3,000. Miller has been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking.