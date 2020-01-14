Man reported missing in Tower City area

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who went missing in the Tower City area three days ago.

Stewart Dreisigaker, 60, was reported missing by family members after he was last heard from Saturday.

Dreisigaker has a recent history of medical issues. His unattended vehicle was found Tuesday along Goldmine Road in Dauphin County, adjacent to the Lebanon and Schuylkill county lines, state police in Lykens said in a news release.

The area where the vehicle was found is surrounded by state game lands. Members of the Pennsylvania Game Commission are actively involved in the search.

Anyone with information should call state police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.