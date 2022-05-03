DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County judge has sentenced Christian Bonnette to 13.5-35 years in prison for the attempted rape and aggravated assault of multiple Penn State Hershey Medical Center nurses in 2018.

Judge Richard Lewis also found that Bonnette should be classified as a sexual offender under Megan’s Law. As a result, after his release, Bonnette must register with the Pennsylvania State Police for the rest of his life.

In February a Dauphin County jury convicted Bonnette of attempted rape and three counts of aggravated assault.

On August 20, 2018, Bonnette attacked two nurses and a patient care assistant who were caring for him while he was awaiting surgery for a broken jaw sustained during a fight.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, around 1 a.m. Bonnette beckoned one of the nurses to his room, grabbed her, and forced her into his room while shutting the door behind him.

Another nurse and the nurse’s aide ran to the room to help her and after a struggle entered the room. Inside the room they found Bonnette strangling the nurse. All three victims described a violent assault during which Bonnette strangled each woman and punched them in their faces.

During the ensuing struggle, Bonnette pulled down a nurse’s scrub pants and attempted to rape her. The attack continued until a male nurse entered the room and pulled Bonnette off the woman he was attempting to rape.

During trial testimony, the District Attorney’s Office say Bonnette claimed that he was having a dream when he awoke to two nurses pulling at him and could not remember the rest of the incident. Bonnette’s defense counsel argued that Bonnette did not have the specific intent to commit the crimes and that they were “involuntary” on his part.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Judge Lewis said during sentencing that the incident was “one of the most savage attacks I’ve heard about in a courtroom.”

One of the victims gave the following victim impact statement: “I will never be the same person because this horrible man took something from me that awful night in August. People like this need to be locked up and not permitted to be amongst society.”