YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Missouri man has been sentenced for producing child pornography of a York County child.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James Tyler Murphy, 25, of Amoret, Missouri, was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment to be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, in July 2021, Murphy entered a guilty plea to one count of production of child pornography. Murphy produced pornographic videos of a 12-year-old York County child between April 3 and April 28, 2018.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Harrisburg Resident Office. Assistant United States Attorney Christian Haugsby prosecuted the case.