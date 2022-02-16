Man sentenced for vehicular homicide for killing 2 on I-81 in 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man will serve up to 23 months in prison for two counts of vehicular homicide after killing two on I-81 southbound in Dauphin County back in 2020, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Xavier Cruz was sentenced six to 23 months in Dauphin County Prison, with 60 months of probation, for a 2020 crash that killed Shaun Yuhas and Linda Silva on I-81 southbound in Harrisburg, at mile marker 67. Officials say Cruz was driving his Toyota Corolla and cut into their lane and driving them off the highway.

Yuhas and Silva’s car broke off a light pole, then slammed into another one causing their car to wrap around it. They died shortly after.

Witnesses said they saw Cruz weaving in and out of traffic before the crash. Officials also say Cruz was driving at 109 miles per hour when the crash happened. Cruz’s car swerved off after the crash and traveled past the victims’ car before crashing. Cruz’s car was severely damaged but he wasn’t injured.

“The level of recklessness exhibited by Xavier Cruz on that evening was outrageous. As is typical for a Friday at 6:00 p.m., there were many other cars traveling on that stretch of road at the time of the crash. It is miraculous that nobody else was injured or killed. We are hopeful that this serves as a wake-up call for Mr. Cruz and that he learns from this tragic lapse of judgment,” First Assistant District Attorney Mike Sprow said.

Cruz will also have to pay costs of court, $2,858 in fines and at least $8,000 in restitution. His driver’s license will be revoked for many years as a result of the sentencing.

The crash was investigated by Pa. State Police.