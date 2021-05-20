Man sentenced in rape, robbery, and murder of 87-year-old Adams County Woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man arrested in connection to the 2018 murder of 87-year-old Virginia Barbour the day before Thanksgiving, was sentenced Wednesday in Adams County.

Kristopher Zackarias Gartrell now faces a life sentence plus 20 years for the “vicious and heinous” murder and sexual assault of Virginia Barbour in November 2018 according to the Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.

Gartrell plead guilty to Murder of the Second Degree, Rape, Aggravated Arson and Burglary in November 2020 for the crimes he committed the day before Thanksgiving in 2018.

The 87-year-old’s body was discovered during a welfare check on November 21st on the 100 block of Peach Glen Idaville Road, Huntington Township.

“The crimes committed by Gartrell are as bad as any we have seen during my time as a prosecutor in Adams County,” commented Sinnett. “…It is tragic that he found his way to our community and took the life of someone so beloved. Although this sentencing [Wednesday] insures that Gartrell will never leave the prison setting alive, it still falls short of being sufficient to atone for the acts that he committed.”

The Office of the District Attorney Adams County Courthouse says Sheila Schriver, Gartrell’s girlfriend at the time, still has charges pending due to her role as an accomplice with Gartrell following the commission of the murder.