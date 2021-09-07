Man sentenced to at least 10 years for sexually assaulting woman who crashed her car

(WHTM) — A 41-year-old truck driver will serve between 10 and 20 years for his alleged sexual assault of a New Jersey woman who was recently involved in a car crash according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives say Demetrice Herron, a truck driver from North Carolina, was driving through the Midstate in October 2018, when he stopped to service his truck.

Officials say Herron then approached a New Jersey woman who was in town to retrieved personal items after she was involved in a car accident while traveling. After making small talk, Herron allegedly pushed the woman into the wrecked car and sexually assaulted her.

Dauphin County prosecutors say the woman returned to New Jersey where she was treated and important evidence was collected from her body.

Police then tracked Herron to Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina, where he was serving time for another charge. There, Detectives obtained a DNA sample that matched evidence gathered during the sexual assault examination.

Officials say Herron received the maximum sentence in light of another crime of violence, a home invasion burglary. In addition, Herron will be subject to lifetime registration under Megan’s Law.

“This trial brought witnesses from throughout the Commonwealth, New Jersey, and North Carolina to hold the defendant accountable for his violent actions,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer W. Gettle. “Herron has a significant prior record in North Carolina, and we are thankful that the community will be protected from him for a long time.”