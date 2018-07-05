Local

Man shot and killed in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - - Police are investigating a deadly shooting. 

Officers were called to the 900 block of West Locust Street around 7:30 p.m. 

An adult male was shot at least twice, and died of his injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the York City Police Department  at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous. 

