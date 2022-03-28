HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed in Harrisburg, according to a City of Harrisburg spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed the shooting with abc27 Monday morning. He says that is all he can confirm at this time, but police officers are expected to comment on it later Monday afternoon.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more details on the shooting become available.

Sunday night’s shooting is one of four shooting incidents in Harrisburg this past weekend. On Saturday, March 26, a 28-year-old was shot in the area of Fifth Street and Peffer. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A second shooting took place in the area of the 2500 block of Lexington Street around 7 p.m. when an empty vehicle was shot. The final reported shooting took place in the area of Maclay and Second Street at around 11 p.m. when another vehicle was shot at. There are no reported injuries at this tie connected with the second or third shooting.