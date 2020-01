CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Chambersburg man they say smoked marijuana while caring for three young children.

Scott Adkins, 25, is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

Police said Adkins smoked marijuana while the children were present then left an open baggie of marijuana where the children could reach it. The children are 3 years old and younger.

Anyone with information on Adkins’ whereabouts should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.