Man sought for domestic assault

Dajohn Sanders, Chambersburg Police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for Dajohn Sanders who is wanted for charges relating to a domestic violence incident.

Sanders, 20, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, and theft by unlawful taking.

This is not the first instance Sanders has been involved in an assault incident. He was charged earlier this year for assault and harassment.

Anyone with information on the location of Sanders is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime watch.

