Man sought on sexual assault charges

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to locate a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault.

State police in Chambersburg said they have two arrest warrants for 29-year-old Matero Ceron, aka Matero Ceron-Mendoza, regarding separate assaults.

Police did not release details of the assaults.

Ceron is charged with strangulation, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, and related offenses.

He is about 5’10” tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has several tattoos including a Virgin Mary with praying hands and “Ceron” on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 or Franklin County Crime Solvers at 717-263-3000.

A reward is being offered and callers can remain anonymous.