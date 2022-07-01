CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after he spat in the face of a police officer after a traffic stop in Chambersburg on Wednesday, June 15.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were investigating a hit-and-run accident on the 500 block of East Ludwig Avenue. A Ford Expedition ran a stop sign near the intersection of East Ludwig Avenue and Polk Court and started to accelerate quickly at the officers.

Officers stopped the vehicle and an investigation revealed that 27-year-old Frankie Nichols was under the influence of alcohol, and was also identified as the suspect in the hit and run officers were investigating.

Nichols was then placed into custody when he became extremely uncooperative and spit in an officer’s face.

Nichols has been charged with the following:

One count of Aggravated Assault

One count of Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled substance; General impairment

One count of Accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property

One count of Stop signs and yield signs

One count of Operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.

Nichols was taken to the Franklin County jail where bail was set at $50,000 which was then reduced to $5,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.