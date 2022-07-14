LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On June 18, 2022, 30-year-old Amin Sherman of Oxford, Pennsylvania was charged with retail theft after he stole $2,109.94 in goods from a Target in Lancaster.

Sherman concealed merchandise, including five breast pumps and a grey basket, and walked out of the store without paying. A criminal complaint was made and an arrest warrant was issued for Sherman.

Amin Sherman, 30, of Oxford, Pennsylvania. Picture courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

On July 9, 2022, Sherman was taken into custody in Bucks County; Manheim Township Police were notified and Sherman was transported to Lancaster County Prison.