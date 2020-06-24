Man survives heart attack being in the right place at the right time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was Valentine’s Day weekend, and the Ramseys traveled from their home in Cameron County to Carlisle to pick up a new convertible. While driving on the Carlisle Pike though, Alan Ramsey went unconscious.

“I kind of, by reflex, I just jumped across the truck and had to kick his foot off of the gas,” said Cindy Ramsey, Alan’s wife.

Cindy was able to pull over safely and called 9-1-1 but knew she immediately needed help. A retired nurse driving by was able to quickly pull over and moments later, a Silver Spring ambulance drove by.

“They had driven by and saw me in the vehicle pounding and said we need to go back, that woman needs help,” said Cindy Ramsey.

“Had it not been for their efforts immediately, I don’t know if he would be here with us today,” said Dr. Kevin McHale, cardiologist at UPMC Pinnacle.

Alan was quickly taken to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore where doctors worked to get a heartbeat.

“We were kind of bracing ourselves for the worst,” said Cindy Ramsey.

Thanks to hospital staff, Alan’s heart began beating again. He was later taken to the cardiac ICU at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg. Alan doesn’t remember much about what happened but doctors told him that only 10 % of people survive the kind of blockage he had in his heart.

“It does put it into a different perspective and it also shows how hard they worked and what expertise they had to bring me back to who I am right now,” said Alan Ramsey.

Alan says he’ll continue to travel to Harrisburg for his routine check-ups with Dr. McHale.

“To walk in and see him smiling and with his wife there, I mean it’s the best part,” said Dr. McHale.

Father and grandfather to seven, Alan is thankful to be alive today. “I was asked earlier if this is a new lease on life, I didn’t think there was anything wrong with my life before, so I kind of see it as just a continuation.”