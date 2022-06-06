CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison on a series of charges after police were called to a motel in reference to the sexual assault of a minor under 16 years of age.

Through the use of various forms of evidence and statements, probable cause was established to identify Edwin Pabon as the suspect and charge him with statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Pabon was arrested in his motel room on June 2 after a warrant was obtained and he remains in Cumberland County Prison.