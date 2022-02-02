Man wanted after State Police chase in Lebanon County; teen driver arrested

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lebanon County are looking for the passenger in a stolen vehicle involved in a chase on Jan. 24.

Pennsylvania State Police from the Jonestown Barracks say Troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit in the area of S. College St. and W. Park Ave. after locating a stolen Jeep.

The pursuit lasted approximately three minutes before the Jeep became disabled from a flat tire. The two occupants fled on foot and the 14-year-old driver was taken into custody.

State Police are continuing to search for the passenger, who’s believed to be a 16-20-year-old male who goes by the nickname “Raxks.”

The suspect is believed to have entered a garage and residence in Myerstown Borough while hiding from Police and spends a majority of his time in Lebanon City or the surrounding area.







Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194 and reference incident #PA2022-97463, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107