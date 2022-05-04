WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Waynesboro are looking for a man they say was involved with a stabbing back in April.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a warrant has been issued for Denzel Elijah Lamar, 26, of Waynesboro.

Lamar has been charged with one count of Criminal Attempt- Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault after a stabbing occurred at 3 a.m. on April 25.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lamar is urged to contact police at 717-762-2131, or by submitting a tip by clicking here.