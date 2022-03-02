ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a stabbing that happened during the morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 26 in Elizabethville, Dauphin County.

Police are looking for Mark Edward Rehrer, 33, in relation to the stabbing.

According to a release, the PSP based in Lykens received a 911 call saying there was a disturbance between two men in a home on West Broad Street. The caller stated that one man had a hatchet and that the men were yelling at each other.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Troopers responded to the scene and had to kick the front door down. However, neither of the males were found in the home or on the property. Troopers did find a bloody knife on the floor.

Shortly after, PSP Lykens received a call from Dauphin County radio saying that a man had been dropped off at a Millersburg nursing home. Troopers then interviewed the victim and found that the man had stab wounds consistent with being stabbed in the stomach.

The victim stated that he was outside the home when Rehrer pulled up in a black Ford Ranger.

Rehrer exited the vehicle and an argument started. At some point during the argument, Rehrer allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach and ran into the house with the knife in hand. The victim then ran after Rehrer kicked the door down, but by then Rehrer had left the scene.

Rehrer is wanted for Criminal Attempt- Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assualt, and Possession of an Instrument of Crime with Intent.

If anyone has information on where Rehrer is located, they should call Pa. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA TIPS.

