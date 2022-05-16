CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are looking for Tyler Baker after he allegedly chased a woman and child with scissors and a lighter.

Police say on Dec. 24, 2021, Baker was charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children and Simple Assault Domestic Violence stemming from an incident in which Baker was alleged to have chased his girlfriend throughout their apartment with scissors and a lighter.

Police say Baker’s girlfriend was carrying their young child in her arms during the incident.

Police say Baker has not yet been located and anyone with information regarding Baker’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact CPD at (717) 243-5252 and reference