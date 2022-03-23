MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster County is wanted for Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Unlawful Contact With a Minor after an incident occurred in January 2022.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Ventura Martinez, 27, was charged after he inappropriately touched a minor in the 100 block of Nursery Lane in Lancaster.

The whereabouts of Martinez are unknown and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If anyone has information on Martinez is asked to call Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.