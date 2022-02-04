Man wanted for stealing over $11K from older adult/care-dependent person; Chambersburg Police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole over $11,000 from a vulnerable adult.

Alan P. Jaques is wanted for Access Device Fraud and Financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person. Police say Jaques allegedly utilized the credit card of the victim and made a large number of purchases without their consent totaling over $11,000.

Jaques, 49, has black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 5’5″ tall.

Anyone with information on Jaques’ location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on CrimeWatch.