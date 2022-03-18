LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a Delaware man who allegedly stole a tray of engagement rings from a jewelry store.

East Hempfield Township Police say on January 16, Michael Larbi entered a Lancaster County jewelry store and told staff he was there to purchase an engagement ring. The staff placed five diamond rings on a tray for Larbi after he picked the selection to view.

Police say Larbi grabbed the tray of rings, worth an estimated value of $32,300, and fled the building.

Police recently identified Larbi as a suspect and charged him with felony retail theft on March 9. A warrant has been issued for Larbi’s arrest.