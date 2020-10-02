Man wanted for West Virginia sexual exploitation charges arrested in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man wanted for several charges from West Virginia, which include sexual assault of a minor and the production of child pornography, was arrested in Mechanicsburg on Thursday.

The arrest of Ryan Banks, 36, was a coordinated effort by the Mechanicsburg Police Department, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Department of Homeland Security, and the Monogalia County Sheriff’s Office out of West Virginia.

Investigators arrived at a home in the 700 block of Robert Street at 8:30 a.m., where they arrested Banks. He was taken into custody and charged with being a fugitive from justice, according to Mechanicsburg police.

Police say the investigation spawned from multiple charges in West Virginia, which includes offenses like the use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, distribution of exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors, strangulation, soliciting a minor through a computer, and sexual assault of a person younger than 16.

Evidence was seized from the Mechanicsburg home, while the investigation is ongoing.

Banks was arraigned and now resides in Cumberland County jail after his bail was set for $250,000.

