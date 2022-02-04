Man wanted in Harrisburg for corruption of minors, disseminating explicit materials

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jason Riley Wunderlich.

According to State Police at the Newport barracks, Wunderlich is currently wanted for two felony charges of Dissemination of Explicit Sexual Material. Wunderlich is also facing charges for felony criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Wunderlich is 34-years-old with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and is about 5’5″ tall.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Wunderlich is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.