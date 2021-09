SWATARA TOWNSHIP (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township say a man who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven store clerk at knifepoint on Saturday was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Police say 38-year-old Eldridge Matherly, of Harrisburg, was captured by detectives from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Matherly is currently being held in the Dauphin County Prison.