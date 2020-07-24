Man who died in Susquehanna Township crash had arrest warrant, suspended license

PROGRESS Pa. (WHTM) — The man who died in Thursday night’s crash in Susquehanna Township had a warrant out for his arrest and was driving on a suspended license.

The crash happened on Union Deposit Road and South Progress Avenue, leaving the intersection closed for several hours as police reconstructed the scene.

Lower Paxton Township police initiated a traffic stop along Union Deposit Road, but 30-year-old Wallace Small refused to stop, heading fast westbound.

“The Lower Paxton Township Police Department, at one point, did discontinue the pursuit,” said Robert Martin, Susquehanna Township public safety director. “Mr. Small drove in an unsafe, reckless, and aggressive manner into Susquehanna Township.”

Martin says Small drove through a red light and collided with a car going through a green light, southbound on South Progress Avenue.

“Mr. Small’s vehicle continued to impact with two other vehicles resulting in a four-vehicle crash,” Martin said. “Mr. Small was pronounced dead at the Hershey Medical Center.”

Martin says Small wasn’t driving his own car and that his license was suspended until 2025. An investigation revealed he was wanted on a bench warrant for drugs from the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office after not showing up in February to get an ankle monitor.

“We recovered three ounces of crack cocaine valued at a street value of between $6,000 and $8,000, as well as $6,000 in cash, all in $100 bills,” Martin said.

Martin says Small has a criminal history of drug charges and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

“To the family of Mr. Wallace Small, on behalf of myself and our Police Department, we wish to extend our sympathy for their loss,” he added.

Police say the first woman who was hit has a broken leg, and in the other two cars, there were minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any other information is requested to contact Patrol Officer First Class Christopher Haines at 717-652-8265.