Man who spearheaded rallies in front of the Dauphin County Prison arrested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The man who spearheaded rallies in front of the Dauphin County Prison in support of the family of inmate Ty’rique Riley has been arrested, according to his sister, and Voices for the Voiceless, a group he started after Riley’s death.

Just days ago, the Dauphin County District Attorney closed the investigation into Riley’s death. Fran Chardo says he agrees with the coroner’s report. It found Riley died in July, because of an infection that was either caused by a virus or cocaine. Chardo says his investigation also found there was no evidence of excessive force by officers.

We’re told Kelvin Maxson was arrested Sunday morning for a parole violation. He did time as a non-violent offender, but says he never violated his parole or probation. According to his sister, at least a dozen parole officers arrested him at his home. We spoke to him Saturday about concerns he had, that he was being targeted for his support of the Riley family.

“Since the protests, and since things started getting momentum, and I started exposing some of the bias in the systemically biased system, and pointing out some of the wrongs and shedding light on some of the atrocities, I started getting a little pressure from the parole board, as if somebody was influencing them,” said Maxson.

Maxson’s sister Tierra, is holding a protest Sunday morning at 10 a.m. outside Dauphin County Prison to show support for her brother.