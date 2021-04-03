Man who stole, crashed Dauphin County school van arrested in Florida

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The man responsible for stealing and crashing a school van in Dauphin County and escaping from two vehicle pursuits has been arrested in Ormond Beach, Florida according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Gregory Allen Daniels is awaiting charges in Florida relating to multiple criminal incidents in addition to his extradition to Dauphin County for his criminal activity in which he allegedly stole a school van. and eluded police officers

State police say Daniels was observed operating a stolen school van on March 26 from the Williams Valley School after intentionally striking a vehicle head-on and read-ending another vehicle before. He was then seen fleeing the scene in the stolen van.