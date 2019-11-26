Man, woman gunned down, police suspect backseat passenger

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police in western Pennsylvania believe a backseat passenger shot and killed a man and woman who were sitting in a car.

Allegheny County police say officers found the woman lying in a street with multiple gunshot wounds in Wilkinsburg just after 9 p.m. Sunday. They also noticed a car nearby, with its door open. A man was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified them as 22-year-old Jerrell Jeffries and 18-year-old Elarrah Nichole Findley.

Police believe they were sitting in the car when the backseat passenger shot the man. The woman tried to escape but police believe the shooter followed her and gunned her down.

The motive is unknown and no suspects have been identified.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)