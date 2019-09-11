Manheim home to the most crashes in Pa. says chief

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate community is home to the most car crashes per person in the entire state for the second year in a row.

Manheim Township Police Chief Tom Rudzinski told commissioners about the statistic during his routine report this week.

He said a lot of the issues happen on the very busy Route 30 corridor where it intersects with the Fruitville Pike and Route 501.

Rudzinski said he has talked to lawmakers and PennDOT about his concerns.

“There’s just no theme no consistency to what is actually taking place, and the only thing that I can surmise is that its an engineering thing. The roads just weren’t built to handle what they’re handling and we’re having issues because of it,” said Rudzinski.